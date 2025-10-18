Police arrest and charge driver with possession of contraband tobacco

News October 18th, 2025

Gander RCMP arrested a 48-year-old man on Tuesday night after a traffic stop revealed that he was operating with a suspended license, in possession of contraband tobacco and in violation of a release order.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers on patrol in Gander spotted a stopped vehicle and determined that its registration had expired. A traffic stop was conducted and police discovered that the car did not have valid insurance and that the driver was operating with a suspended license.

During the traffic stop, the officers also observed contraband cigarettes in the car and the driver – 48-year-old Stephen Budden – was arrested.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was impounded by police, and Budden was taken into custody. He appeared in provincial court today to face charges of:

Unlawfully purchasing, possessing, acquiring, transporting, storing or selling contraband (Revenue Act)

Failure to comply with a release order (Criminal Code)



He was also issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended, driving without valid insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Budden is also facing charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in relation to a prior offence. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 2025.

The investigation is ongoing.