Placentia woman wins ‘Set for Life’

News May 9th, 2026

Linda Greene of Placentia is Atlantic Canada’s latest ‘Set for Life’ winner, taking home the top prize of $675,000.

“I often dreamed about winning, about having the money to be able to do anything we wanted to,” Greene said. “We have a good life, but we were always just ordinary, working people.”

Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life is a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket that offers two options for the top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. Greene will receive the lump sum payment. “To be able to do things that you never dreamed you’d be able to do, I think that’s what it’s all about, that and sharing it,” Greene said. “Never, never, never did I think in my

wildest dreams we’d be here.”

Greene and her husband said their prize money will give them peace of mind for their future. “This gives us the freedom to know we are going to be looked after for the rest of our lives,” Greene said. “We’re very happy about that.”

The couple also plan to share with their three adult children and plan a holiday together. Greene is the second Newfoundlander to win a Set for Life top prize so far this year, joining Corven McDonald of Hermitage, who said his big win back in February was a dream come true.

Greene purchased her winning ‘Set for Life’ ticket at Lawton’s in Placentia. The seller will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.