Pistachio products recalled due to Salmonella

Dozens of pistachio and pistachio-containing products are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalls began November 12 with more products continuing to be added to the Food Inspection Agency’s list.

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.

