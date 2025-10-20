Person in medical distress rescued with help from Sandwich Bay Retrievers, community partners

News October 20th, 2025

A person in medical distress was located and safely transported from a remote cabin last week, thanks to a collaborative effort by Cartwright RCMP, Sandwich Bay Retrievers, the NunatuKavut Community Counsel, auxiliary Coast Guard and local volunteers.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police received a 911 call about an individual in medical distress at a remote cabin in Dove Brook, southwest of the community of Cartwright.

Cartwright RCMP immediately engaged Sandwich Bay Retrievers Ground Search and Rescue. With the assistance of auxiliary members of the Canadian Coast Guard and the NunatuKavut Community Counsel, the person was located, retrieved from the cabin and transported safely to Cartwright for medical assessment.