Pedestrian taken to hospital following downtown collision

News October 25th, 2025

A pedestrian was taken to hospital late Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in downtown St. John’s.

At about 10:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to New Gower Street, near the Delta Hotel, following the collision. A pedestrian in the roadway was struck by a westbound vehicle. The driver of the car, which had some damage to its front end, remained at the scene and cooperated with police in their investigation.

The pedestrian was helped to a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The westbound lanes of New Gower Street were closed at Barter’s Hill for a while as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigated.

Video from the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on New Gower Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

First responders tend to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehcle on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The front end of a vehicle shows damage from a pedestrian-involved collision (Earl Noble / NTV News) Officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on scene of a collision on New Gower Street (Earl Noble / NTV News) Officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on scene of a collision on New Gower Street (Earl Noble / NTV News)