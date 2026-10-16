Pedestrian taken to hospital following centre-city collision

Local News, News October 15th, 2026

A collision in the centre of St. John’s on Thursday evening sent a pedestrian to hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Merrymeeting Road and Mayor Avenue. Reports from the scene indicate a left-turning taxicab struck a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection. Firefighters tended to the individual until paramedics arrived. The pedestrian was helped to an ambulance before being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The taxicab sustained some damage to its front end and windshield, which was documented by officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. Traffic through the intersection was affected for a while, until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian in the centre of St. John’s on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)