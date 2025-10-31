Pap Tests being offered on Annual Cervical Screening Day at Health Sciences Centre   

Health, News October 31st, 2025

On Saturday, November 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services will hold its annual Cervical Screening Day at the Women’s Health Clinic at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

Both walk-in services and booked appointments are available. To book an appointment, call (709) 777-3018 or (709) 777-7460. Pap tests will be performed by qualified health-care providers who identify as women.

A Pap test is a procedure that can help prevent cancer of the cervix. The Canadian Cancer Society recommends that individuals with a cervix who are sexually active schedule regular pap testing by age 21.

Approximately one in 10 individuals may have an abnormal result following a Pap test. Clients with abnormal test results will receive a follow-up call from a healthcare provider to discuss next steps.