Health

Health

Pap Tests being offered on Annual Cervical Screening Day at Health Sciences Centre   

Health, News

On Saturday, November 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services will hold its annual Cervical Screening Day at the Women’s Health Clinic at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

Both walk-in services and booked appointments are available. To book an appointment, call (709) 777-3018 or (709) 777-7460. Pap tests will be performed by qualified health-care providers who identify as women.

A Pap test is a procedure that can help prevent cancer of the cervix. The Canadian Cancer Society recommends that individuals with a cervix who are sexually active schedule regular pap testing by age 21.

Approximately one in 10 individuals may have an abnormal result following a Pap test. Clients with abnormal test results will receive a follow-up call from a healthcare provider to discuss next steps.

Related Articles

New report shows need to retain young nurses in N.L.
Read more
NAPE meets with health and social workers in preparation for collective bargaining with new government
Read more
New Ambulatory Health Hub begins operations today
Read more
Chief Medical Officer urges flu and COVID vaccinations after last year’s severe flu season
Read more
Dr. Fitzgerald providing update on fall vaccination plan
Read more
New health hub at former Coscto building set to open this week
Read more
Back to top