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PAL Airlines brings critical firefighting equipment to Wabush Airport as delays continue

News

Ongoing delays at Wabush Airport this week due to a lack of firefighting equipment continue to disrupt air service for residents and travellers.

PAL Airlines says a dedicated charter flight arrived early Wednesday morning carrying a critical part needed to repair the airport’s firefighting equipment. The flight was arranged in collaboration with Transport Canada and carried no passengers.

The airline says its team remains in contact with airport and government officials and is preparing to restart commercial service as soon as the airport is able to safely accept passenger flights.

The ongoing closure has affected people travelling for medical appointments, work, family commitments and other essential services.

Labrador MP Philip Earle says the disruption is “unreasonable” and cannot become the status quo. He says he will continue working with federal officials and advocating for a resolution.

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