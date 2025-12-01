Pair of collisions on Columbus Drive end busy week for first responders

News December 1st, 2025

A pair of collisions on Columbus Drive on Sunday capped off a week that saw a marked increase in traffic-related incidents in the metro region.

At about 8:30 a.m. crews were called to a collision at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Mundy Pond Road following a crash that caused significant damage to two vehicles. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. a two-vehicle collision less than 500 metres away, at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Blackmarsh Road, caused significant damage to two vehicles and minor damage to a traffic light pole.

In both cases the occupants of the vehicles were assessed at the scene, however no serious injuries were reported.

Over the past week St. John’s Regional Fire Department has responded to 40 reported traffic incidents in the metro region, of varied nature and severity, more than double the number of incidents from the previous two weeks combined.

Video from the scenes of two collisions on Columbus Drive on Sunday. (Earl Noble / NTV News)