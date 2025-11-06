Pair arrested after being found in stolen vehicle

News November 6th, 2025

Just after 2:00 a.m. this morning, RNC officers on patrol observed a vehicle in the west end of St. John’s operating with a fake license plate.

The vehicle was stopped, and it was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The 37-year-old male operator was charged with possession of stolen property and had several warrants out for his arrest.

The 29-year-old male passenger was also charged with possession of stolen property. He also had several warrants for his arrest, one of which was for robbery.

Both males were held to appear in court in the morning.