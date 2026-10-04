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Overnight fire destroys pickup truck; police investigating

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The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a pickup truck in the downtown area of St. John’s.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning firefighters were called to a parking lot on Empire Avenue, between Bonaventure Avenue and Carpasian Road. Crews arrived to find the interior of a pickup truck engulfed in flames. Firefighters made quick work of the blaze in minutes, however the inside of the truck was destroyed.

While there is no official word on if the fire is considered suspicious, the RNC are investigating.

Fire destroyed a pickup truck on Empire Avenue early Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

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