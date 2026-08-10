Over households in 800 Bay Roberts selected for new national health survey

Health, News August 10th, 2026

Over 800 households in Bay Roberts will be randomly selected to take part in a new national health survey by Statistics Canada. This is the 8th cycle of the Canadian Health Measures survey and 16 location across the country have been selected to participate. Stats Canada says the survey’s data will be used by researchers to examine the relationship between disease risk factors and risk conditions such as cardiovascular disease, hyper tension and obesity.

As part of the survey, a temporary examination centre will be set up in the parking lot of the Bay Arena from Sept. 2 to Oct. 7 for respondents to participate in physical measures such as blood pressure and bio-specimen collection after they have completed an at-home interview.