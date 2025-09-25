NEWS

News

Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to various brands of pistachio products

News

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has updated a recall on some pistachios and pistachio-containing products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

There has been a total of 105 illnesses thus far in six provinces. There have been 16 hospitalizations, and those impacted range in age from 2 to 95.

Recalls have been published for pistachios and pistachio-containing products from various brands, including some sold in this province.

For a list of recalled products click here

Salmonellosis is a foodborne bacterial illness that can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product.

Related Articles

Blenders recalled due to fire and laceration hazards
Read more
Recall on Enfamil powdered baby formula due to possible bacterial contamination
Read more
Recall issued on various types of blinds
Read more
SunChips Multigrains Harvest Cheddar Snacks and Original Munchies Snack Mix recalled
Read more
Recall issued for Killdevil Pale Ale
Read more
At least 30 structures destroyed after wildfire burns through Adam’s Cove
Read more
Back to top