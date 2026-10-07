One person taken into custody for not properly storing firearm in Corner Brook region

Local News, News October 7th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has made an arrest following a firearm offence in the Corner Brook region.

On Wednesday, October 6, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the RNC responded to a report of a firearm in the Gull Pond Road area near Pinchgut Lake.

RNC officers attended the scene with the assistance of the provincial government Resource Enforcement Division. An unoccupied off-road vehicle was located on a public trail near the Trans-Canada Highway. The off-road vehicle was found to be transporting a firearm that was improperly stored and in plain view.

The owner was identified as a 41-year-old Massey Drive resident who was located and arrested for careless storage of a firearm. The firearm was seized and the male will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges anticipated.

Before heading into the woods this hunting season, the RNC is reminding hunters to make safety the priority by:

Inspecting equipment and firearms before heading out.

Ensure firearms are unloaded when not in use and during transportation.

Do not leave firearms unattended.

Avoid high-traffic areas.

Wear bright, high-visible clothing.

Follow all hunting regulations including proper licensing, tags, permits, and zones.

Carry reliable communication in the event of an emergency

Let someone know where you’re going and your time of expected return.

Most importantly, know your target, know your surroundings, take your time, and stay alert. In an emergency the RNC says always call 911. To report suspected illegal hunting activity visit stoppoaching.ca