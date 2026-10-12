Oil spill forces partial closure of Mount Pearl road

Local News, News October 12th, 2026

An oil spill forced the partial closure of a busy Mount Pearl road for a time on Monday.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. personnel with St. John’s Regional Fire Department, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, and the City of Mount Pearl were called to Ruth Avenue, near its intersection with Commonwealth Avenue. A significant amount of oil had been spilled from a nearby commercial parking lot and run onto the roadway. There was no word on what, exactly, the oil was or from what vehicle it came, however the oil had spread over 150 metres of the road.

Workers with the City of Mount Pearl were called to spread absorbent over three lanes of traffic, which forced a partial closure of the road. There was also no word at the time on the status of any environmental impact.

Video from the scene of an oil spill in the City of Mount Pearl on Monday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)