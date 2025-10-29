Justice

Justice

Officers use pepper spray to arrest break and enter suspect

Justice, News

The RNC responded to a possible break and enter in progress at a residence in the west end of St. John’s on Tuesday morning.

The suspect ran behind some houses when officers arrived. The officer caught up to the suspect and deployed pepper spray to safely take the suspect into custody.

The 45-year-old male was taken to the St. John’s lockup and charged with property damage, uttering threats, theft, resisting arrest and breach of a probation order.

Related Articles

City of St. John’s warns of fake parking ticket fines
Read more
Arrest warrant issued for Nain woman
Read more
Jury finds Robert Belbin guilty of second-degree murder
Read more
Three men charged after shots fired in St. John’s
Read more
RNC investigating gunshots fired at residence in St. John’s
Read more
Holyrood RCMP arrests impaired operator after flight from police
Read more
Back to top