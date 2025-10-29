Officers use pepper spray to arrest break and enter suspect

Justice, News October 29th, 2025

The RNC responded to a possible break and enter in progress at a residence in the west end of St. John’s on Tuesday morning.

The suspect ran behind some houses when officers arrived. The officer caught up to the suspect and deployed pepper spray to safely take the suspect into custody.

The 45-year-old male was taken to the St. John’s lockup and charged with property damage, uttering threats, theft, resisting arrest and breach of a probation order.