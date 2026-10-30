NTV Weather Update | October 30, 2026 News, Weather October 30th, 2026 Related Articles October 28, 2026 Mix of sun and clouds on the east coast with flurries in central and west Read more October 26, 2026 Mild temperatures today with colder weather moving in Read more October 23, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more October 22, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more October 21, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more October 20, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more