NTV News receives six Atlantic Journalism Awards (AJA) nominations; Becky Daley earns two nods, including best video-journalist

News May 5th, 2026

It’s a proud day for the NTV News team.

Reporters with the province’s top-rated newscasts have earned a half dozen nominations for their outstanding work in 2025.

The Atlantic Journalism Awards was started in 1981 to honour journalistic excellence and achievement in print and electronic news in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland & Labrador.

NTV’s west coast reporter, Becky Daley has earned two nominations. Her extensive coverage of the Badger wildfire, which forced hundreds of residents to evacuate, earned her a nomination in the breaking news category. Her colleague, Marykate O’Neill, is also nominated in that category. O’Neill braved a punishing storm to tell the story of Trepassey’s breakwater and how extreme weather threatened the town’s infrastructure.

Daley is also nominated for best video-journalist for Atlantic Canada, thanks to her comprehensive series of stories on the MSC Baltic III, the cargo ship that ran aground on the province’s west coast in February of 2025.

Two NTV reporters are also nominated for best feature story for Atlantic Canada. Jodi Cooke followed troops from Atlantic Canada on deployment during an Arctic sovereignty operation last winter. Her series, We the North, outlined the nations’ military defence plans. Bailey Howard is also nominated for best feature. Her in-depth coverage of Memorial’s University centennial anniversary shared the story of those who helped shape the province’s university since 1925.

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary earned a nomination in the Enterprise Reporting category. His meticulous coverage of the Churchill Falls MOU, and its impact on this province, was the focus of a half-hour documentary Power to the People: The Upper Churchill Contract.

The awards will be presented June 20th in Halifax.