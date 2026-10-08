Notorious downtown St. John’s apartment building shut down for health and safety issues

Local News, News October 8th, 2026

Harbourview Apartments, a notorious downtown St. John’s apartment complex that has been the site of police investigations, has been shut down for health and safety issues.

“The City of St. John’s has received complaints regarding 91 Brazil Street,” the city said in a statement.”In response, the City’s Regulatory Services Department, in conjunction with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, conducted an inspection of the building. The inspection identified health and life-safety deficiencies.

“Based on the inspection findings, the City issued an order requiring the building to close until the identified deficiencies are rectified.”

Cogir, the Quebec company that manages the property, also released a statement:

“We hear and share the many concerns raised by residents, neighbours and the broader community about the problems at this property. Cogir recently assumed management responsibility for this building and is immediately collaborating with the City, the Fire Department, the RNC and other key stakeholders to restore this property for the community of St. Johns,” Cogir wrote.

“Cogir and the property owner take the safety and well-being of residents, staff and the surrounding community very seriously. We appreciate the assistance from the City, the Fire Department and RNC in our effort to address these matters. We will provide updates as work progresses and look forward to welcoming tenants back to a much improved and safe community in the near future.”