Nominations open for the 2026 Derrick Bragg Leadership Award

News April 18th, 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Derrick Bragg Leadership Award.

Established in partnership with the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador, this memorial award honours the life and legacy of the late Derrick Bragg and recognizes excellence in municipal administration.

This award will be presented at the Professional Municipal Administrators Fall Forum in October 2026. It is open to town clerks, town managers, town clerk/managers, or chief administrative officers who demonstrate strong leadership and a commitment to their municipality, the municipal sector and public service.

In November 2025, Minister Tibbs announced the first recipient of the Derrick Bragg Leadership Award, Lizeta Gould, town manager for the Town of Port au Choix. Her leadership is grounded in fairness, inclusion and community pride. She is recognized as a skilled administrator, mentor, visionary and community leader who exemplifies the values this award was created to honour annually.

For more information about the Derrick Bragg Leadership Award and the nomination process, please see Derrick Bragg Leadership Award or email dbraggaward@gov.nl.ca. Nominations must be submitted by Wednesday, May 20, 2026.