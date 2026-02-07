Nominations open for City of St. John’s 2026 Applause Awards

News February 7th, 2026

The City of St. John’s is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Applause Awards, recognizing individuals, groups, and organizations who make a meaningful difference in our community.

“The Applause Awards are an opportunity to shine a light on the people and organizations who help shape the spirit and success of our city,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “We’re also pleased to introduce a new Arts and Culture category this year, shaped by community feedback and designed to recognize the individuals and organizations who strengthen St. John’s cultural landscape.”

Each year, the Applause Awards celebrate leadership, creativity, service, and commitment across a wide range of areas that strengthen St. John’s quality of life and support its long-term sustainability.

Nominations are now open across nine award categories. To review eligibility criteria and submit a nomination, visit StJohns.ca/Applause. Submissions will be accepted until March 1, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. There will be no extensions to the submission deadline.