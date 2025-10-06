NEWS

No serious injuries reported following west-end collision

There were no serious injuries to report following a two-vehicle collision at a busy west-end intersection on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Columbus Drive and Blackmarsh Road. Two cars collided, causing extensive damage to both vehicles, one of which ended up traveling a short distance and coming to rest on a nearby sidewalk.

The male driver of one car was taken to hospital with injuries that were believed to be minor. Two occupants of the second car were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Traffic in the area was slowed until the damaged vehicles could be removed.

There were no serious injuries reported following a collision in the west end of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

