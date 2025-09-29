No serious injuries reported following single-vehicle crash in St. John’s; driver facing charges

News September 29th, 2025

A traffic control box was knocked from its base following a single-vehicle crash in the west end of St. John’s early Monday morning, and as a result one man is facing charges

At about 12:40 a.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive. The driver of an SUV had lost control, striking a utility pole, and knocking loose a traffic control box. The damaged vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road.

The driver of the car was assessed by paramedics, but was reportedly uninjured. Upon arrival, police noted the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment. The 46-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to provide a breath sample. His vehicle was seized and license was suspended. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

Personnel with the City of St. John’s were called to deal with the damage. Traffic was slowed in the area until the damaged vehicle could be removed.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the west end of St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News)

