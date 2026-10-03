No serious injuries following single-vehicle crash on Southern Shore Highway

Local News, News October 3rd, 2026

There were no serious injuries to report following a single-vehicle crash on the Southern Shore Highway early Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the highway, just south of Bay Bulls Big Pond. The driver of a southbound sedan had lost control of the vehicle, crossing the road and going down an embankment. The vehicle then traveled several dozen metres through the brush, narrowly missing a utility pole, before finally coming to a rest. The driver of the car, who was the only person inside, was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor.

Traffic was slowed in the area for a time until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Southern Shore Highway on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)