No serious injuries following pair of collisions in St. John’s on Thursday evening

Local News, News October 9th, 2026

There were no serious injuries reported following two separate collisions in St. John’s on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbay Road and Elizabeth Avenue. A collision between two vehicles caused moderate to extensive damage to both vehicles, and slowed traffic in the area for some time. It was the second collision at that intersection on Thursday, the previous one taking place shortly before 4:30 p.m.. There were no significant injuries reported following either collision.

Less than an hour later, shortly before 8:45 p.m. a two-vehicle collision occurred on Kenmount Road. The crash happened near a popular car meet and weekly gathering for car enthusiasts. The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles, and tore the rear wheel from a pickup truck. Traffic was reduced to one lane in either direction for a time. As with the earlier collisions, there were no serious injuries to report.

Video from the scene of a collision on Kenmount Road on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Video from the scene of a collision at Torbay Road and Elizabeth Avenue on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)