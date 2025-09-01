No serious injuries following late-night rollover

News September 1st, 2025

The driver of a car that rolled over on the Outer Ring Road late Saturday night is lucky to have escaped serious injury.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Allandale Road and Portugal Cove Road, shortly before 11:00 p.m.. The driver of an eastbound car had lost control of the vehicle, entering the ditch. The car rolled over, coming to rest back on its wheels along the shoulder of the highway.

Despite the fact the car sustained significant damage, the driver of the car was out of the vehicle when first responders arrived. They were assessed at the scene by paramedics for injuries not believed to be serious.

Traffic was slowed until the vehicle could be removed and the roadway cleared of debris.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Outer Ring Road.

There were no serious injuries following a rollover on the Outer Ring Road late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)