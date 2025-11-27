No injuries reported following evening collision, one of several in two days

NEWS

There were no injuries to report following a collision at a busy St. John’s intersection on Wednesday evening.

At about 8:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road following a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained significant damage. Paramedics assessed the occupants of both vehicles, however there were no injuries to report.

Traffic was slowed in the area for some time as the scene was cleared.

The collision was one of several within a two-day period to which emergency personnel responded, including a serious collision on the Outer Ring Road. The crash closed the westbound lanes of the highway near Allandale Road over the busy rush hour on Tuesday. Crews had also responded to collisions on Kenmount Road, Topsail Road, Old Placentia Road, and Richard Nolan Drive

Video from the scene of a collision at a busy St. John’s intersection on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

