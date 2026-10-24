No injuries reported after SUV crashes into home in St. John’s

Local News, News October 24th, 2026

There were no injuries to report following a crash that saw an SUV come to rest partially inside a home in the west end of St. John’s on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to a home on the corner of Frecker Drive and Burgeo Street, and arrived to find an SUV partially inside the home. The driver of the vehicle lost control, traveled across a lawn, before crashing through a basement window. While the occupants of the basement apartment were home at the time, no injuries were reported.

The crash caused extensive damage to the home, the SUV, and front entrance area of the home.

Video from the scene of a crash on Frecker Drive in the west end of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)