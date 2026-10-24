Local

Local News

No injuries reported after SUV crashes into home in St. John’s

Local News, News

There were no injuries to report following a crash that saw an SUV come to rest partially inside a home in the west end of St. John’s on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to a home on the corner of Frecker Drive and Burgeo Street, and arrived to find an SUV partially inside the home. The driver of the vehicle lost control, traveled across a lawn, before crashing through a basement window. While the occupants of the basement apartment were home at the time, no injuries were reported.

The crash caused extensive damage to the home, the SUV, and front entrance area of the home.

Video from the scene of a crash on Frecker Drive in the west end of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Related Articles

Gathering Place hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner
Read more
Shops closing holiday in St. John’s tomorrow for Thanksgiving Day
Read more
City of St. John’s advising residents near East White Hills Road of traffic detour starting this week
Read more
Repeat offender arrested by police following vehicle break-ins
Read more
Weather forecast: Sunday, October 11
Read more
Driver taken to hospital following centre-city crash on Saturday afternoon
Read more
Back to top