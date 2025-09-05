NLHC issues Request For Proposals for 40-unit apartment building

News September 5th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation is seeking proposals to build a 40-unit apartment building on St. John’s Place, on the corner of Charter Avenue in the Pleasantville area of St. John’s.

The complex will feature one and two-bedroom apartments. Plans will also include space for future commercial and supportive services on the ground floor to better serve residents. Energy efficiency will also be a key element of the building design.

The building will have an emphasis on serving seniors and persons with disabilities.

It is anticipated that the contract will be awarded in October, with work to begin later in the fall.