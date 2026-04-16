NL Rogues downed by Power

News, Sports April 16th, 2026

The Newfoundland Rogues fell to the Port City Power 108-95 at the Mary Brown’s Centre on Wednesday night. The win sees the Power improve to 4-9 on the year while the Rogues fall to 8-7 in The Basketball League’s Atlantic Canadian division.

Tied at the half, not much could separate either side until a strong fourth quarter run by the Power put things out of reach for the home side Rogues. The Power were led by former Rogue Graddy Kanku’s 25 points, six rebounds and five steals while Rogues superstar guard Dedric Boyd scored a game-high 37 point while grabbing 10 boards for yet another double-double.

The Rogues won’t have to wait long for a chance at revenge as these two teams go at it again tonight at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

Photo credit: Joe Chase