NL Regiment to host ‘Socks and Underwear Toss’ for Feb 20th game

The Newfoundland Regiment will host the Socks and Underwear Toss, presented by Cal LeGrow and in support of The Gathering Place during their Feb. 20 home game against the Cape Breton Eagles.

Regiment fans can help support this initiative by bringing new socks and underwear – with a particular demand for underwear – to the contest for the toss taking place during the intermission. If items are not in their original packaging, the team asks that socks/underwear are put in a plastic bag before being thrown onto the ice.

Over a thousand unique guests used the Gathering Place clothing boutique last year with underwear one of the most in-demand items. With community support one of the main focuses of the Regiment organization, the socks and underwear toss is one the club aims to make a staple on the team’s calendar for future seasons.

“Supporting The Gathering Place is a no-brainer for our organization and the socks and underwear toss has become something of an annual hockey tradition in our town.” said Newfoundland Regiment President Glenn Stanford. “We’re proud to play a small role in giving back to the community and we’re grateful to our presenting partner Cal LeGrow for their support with this initiative.”