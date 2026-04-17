Nl Regiment on home ice tonight in pivotal Game 5 matchup against the Armada

News, Sports April 17th, 2026

It is the biggest game of the season tonight for the Newfoundland Regiment as they take to the ice at Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s. Fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind 5-4 win on Wednesday night, the Regiment face off against the Blainsville Armada in a pivotal Game 5 this evening. Game time is 7 p.m.



Te best-of-seven series is deadlocked at two games apiece with Game 6 moving back to Quebec.

It’s been an incredible season for the Regiment, the new franchise that broke league attendance records this year. The club finished third overall in the Eastern conference, won their opening round playoff series against Cape Breton and now are in a position to move on.