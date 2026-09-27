NL NDP Convention votes against a leadership review, 89% support Dinn as leader

News, Politics September 27th, 2026

A leadership review vote was held as part of the NL NDP Convention at the Holiday Inn in St. John’s this weekend. Delegates were asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question of whether a leadership election should be held.

89% of the delegates voted against a leadership review vote, showing strong support for Leader Jim Dinn.

On Saturday morning, Dinn made an impassioned speech highlighting the hard work New Democrats in this province have been doing, and the momentum the movement is seeing. He thanked party delegates for their support.

“I take this with a great amount of gratitude. I thank my family for their continued support, and of course to all the members who support the work we are doing. I have been fortunate in this role as an MHA when I was first elected in 2019 to have good people with me, and I continue to have a strong team around me now.”

“You can see at Convention we have members varying in backgrounds, ages, and experience, and that shows me we are on the right path. People are starting to realize that what we say makes sense, and it’s not what they are hearing from the Liberals or PCs.”

“From here, we continue to build, we continue to get members, and we continue to push for an approach that tackles the real issues and root concerns in our society.”