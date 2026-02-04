Health

NL Health Services asks clients to check appointment letters for the location of MRI services in the Eastern zones

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising clients with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) appointments in St. John’s to review their appointment letters to confirm the location of their upcoming visits.

Appointments that are scheduled on or after Feb. 9, may take place at the new ambulatory health hub located at 28 Stavanger Drive (the former Costco building). This new site is in addition to other MRI locations at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, the Health Sciences Centre and the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

The MRI service is available by appointment only, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. If clients would like to check on the status of their appointment, they may call 709-777-9729.

