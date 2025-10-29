NL Health Services announces return of masking requirements

Health, News October 29th, 2025

Effective Monday, November 3, at 8:00 a.m., masking is temporarily required in all clinical areas in hospitals and health-care facilities, including long-term care facilities.

Masking requirements in clinical areas apply to visitors/support persons, clients, patients and health-care workers.

NL Health Services says these precautions are in place to help keep patients, clients, long-term care residents, visitors, staff and physicians safe and to help in the prevention and spread of infection.