NL Health Services announces return of masking requirements

Effective Monday, November 3, at 8:00 a.m., masking is temporarily required in all clinical areas in hospitals and health-care facilities, including long-term care facilities.

Masking requirements in clinical areas apply to visitors/support persons, clients, patients and health-care workers.

NL Health Services says these precautions are in place to help keep patients, clients, long-term care residents, visitors, staff and physicians safe and to help in the prevention and spread of infection.

