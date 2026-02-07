Newfoundland Rogue drop opening game of the season

News, Sports February 7th, 2026

The Newfoundland Rogues dropped their season opener at the Mary Brown’s Centre 108-98 against the Montreal Tundra on Friday night. The first of a two-game set, the Rogues had their chances but ultimately came up just short against the tough Tundra team.

Fans made their way into the Mary Brown’s Centre on Friday marking the start of the fifth season for Newfoundland’s only professional basketball team. St. John’s own Noel Moffatt tied returning star Dedric Boyd for a game-high 23 points on the night. It was a true team effort from the Tundra with eight players recording double-digit point nights. In the end, the Tundra closed out what was a very tight game from start to finish.

The Rogues have their sights set on revenge when these two teams go at it again tonight at Mary Brown’s Centre.

Photo credit: Leona Rockwood