Newfoundland Regiment falls 3-1 to Cape Breton Eagles this weekend

News, Sports November 10th, 2025

The Newfoundland Regiment took on Cape Breton Eagles on home ice this weekend for a doubleheader but fell 3-1 in both Friday and Saturday night’s games at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

The lone goal for the Regiment was scored by Noah Laberge on Friday and by Liam Arsenault on Saturday.

The Regiment now head out on a six-game road trip beginning on Thursday night at the Centre Georges-Vezina where they’ll face the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.