Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association presents annual awards

The Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association presented its Hall of Achievement Industry Awards during the Gala Dinner last week, as part of the Annual Cold Harvest Conference and Trade Show.

The Gala, held at the Jag Soundhouse in St. John’s, was a celebration of innovation, leadership, and dedication within the province’s aquaculture sector. Four people and organizations were recognized for contributions to the industry.

The Excellence in Innovation Award was presented to Eco Axis. The Aquaculture Ambassador Award was presented to Chef Steve Watson. Fabian Manning was awarded the Aquaculturist of the Year Award. Cyr Couturier was awarded the Lifetime Achievement in Aquaculture Award.

