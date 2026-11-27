Business, News November 27th, 2026

The Board of Trade brought Newfoundland and Labrador’s business community together for an unforgettable evening of recognition, celebration, and surprises at its 2026 Business Awards Gala, honouring the businesses and leaders making an impact across the province.

This year’s Gala also marked the introduction of the Locally Loved Award, a new award celebrating businesses that have earned a special place in the hearts of their customers and communities. For the first time, the public had an opportunity to directly shape the outcome of a Business Award through an advance public vote, with Gala attendees casting the final votes to determine the

winner from three finalists.

“Our business community continues to find new ways to innovate, grow, and make a difference,” said AnnMarie Boudreau, CEO of the Board of Trade. “This event is an opportunity to recognize the people behind that progress and celebrate their successes. With the introduction of the Locally Loved Award, we were particularly excited to give the broader community a voice in recognizing the businesses that make Newfoundland and Labrador such a special place to live and work.”

The winners of the 2026 Business Awards are:

Opportunity Seeker: Breakwater Books

Business Builder: North Atlantic Group of Companies

Service Star: The Calm Place

Boundary Pusher: DischargeHUB

Community Champion (1–19 Employees): Nature NL

Community Champion (20+ Employees): ExxonMobil Canada

Culture Creator: Urban Market 1919

Leading the Way: DEIB (1–19 Employees): Equiforce

Leading the Way: DEIB (20+ Employees): Island Furniture Association

Locally Loved: The Post Taphouse

2026 Business of the Year: Mernini