Business

Business

Toronto’s Pearson Airport provides update on non-U.S. travel

Business, News, Travel

Toronto Pearson Airport says domestic and international flights that do not require travel through U.S. airspace are continuing to operate despite the nationwide flight shutdown in the United States. More than 100 flights to and from the U.S. have already been cancelled at Pearson.

The airport says it is increasing staffing throughout its terminals to assist affected passengers and is working closely with airlines to manage the disruption. Travellers are being advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

Just after 5:30 p.m. NL time, all flights in the United States were grounded due to “extraordinary circumstances,” the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced.

NTV News is following the story.

Related Articles

Exploratory talks with conciliator begin for Civic Centre lockout
Read more
Offshore energy regulator sees largest number of successful bids for oil exploration since 2000
Read more
Gas Prices Fall More Than 10 Cents a Litre
Read more
Province developing new 10-year agriculture strategy
Read more
Corner Brook Civic Centre won’t have major tenant after lockout ends with Royals skipping season
Read more
Board of Trade launches new “Locally Loved” Award
Read more
Back to top