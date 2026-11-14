Toronto’s Pearson Airport provides update on non-U.S. travel

Business, News, Travel November 13th, 2026

Toronto Pearson Airport says domestic and international flights that do not require travel through U.S. airspace are continuing to operate despite the nationwide flight shutdown in the United States. More than 100 flights to and from the U.S. have already been cancelled at Pearson.

The airport says it is increasing staffing throughout its terminals to assist affected passengers and is working closely with airlines to manage the disruption. Travellers are being advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

Just after 5:30 p.m. NL time, all flights in the United States were grounded due to “extraordinary circumstances,” the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced.

NTV News is following the story.