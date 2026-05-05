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Newfoundland and Labrador robotics teams compete at world’s largest robotics competition

News

Two youth robotics teams from Newfoundland and Labrador competed at the world’s largest robotics competition, the FIRST World Championship.

The event, in Houston, Texas, hosted over 1,000 teams from across 113 different countries. There were 19,000 competitors, and 50,000 people in attendance.

Competing in the FIRST Lego League (Grades 4-9) division was Pearce Junior High School from Burin Bay Arm. Competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge (Grades 7-12) division was Roncalli Central High from Avondale. 

Both teams brought their A game and were a shining example of Newfoundland and Labrador friendliness. Roncalli Central High was presented with a “You inspire me pin” from one of the judges. This is a honour only bestowed upon teams who exemplify gracious professionalism.

This is a historic moment for STEM education in our province, and a sign of exciting opportunities to come for students aged 9 to 18.

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