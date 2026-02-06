Newfoundland and Labrador physiotherapist joins Team Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics

News February 6th, 2026

A physiotherapist from Newfoundland and Labrador has landed the opportunity of a lifetime, working with Canada’s National Speed Skating Team at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

While there are no athletes from the province competing at this year’s Games, Newfoundland and Labrador is still being represented on the world stage. Miriam Lewis, a sport physiotherapist originally from King’s Cove, is part of the support team for Canada’s National Speed Skating Team.

At the Olympic level, every detail matters. From injury prevention and treatment to recovery and performance optimization, Lewis plays a critical behind-the-scenes role in keeping athletes healthy and competition-ready.

Lewis says the encouragement she has received from friends and family back home has been overwhelming, it has given her extra motivation as she takes on this milestone moment in her career.

Team Canada’s first long track speed skating event is scheduled for Saturday, with Lewis on hand to support the athletes as they chase podium finishes.