New-Wes-Valley RCMP responds to report of single-vehicle crash; driver identified and ticketed

News October 20th, 2025

A 32-year-old man from Gander was ticketed by New-Wes-Valley RCMP on Oct. 19 after reports of a single-vehicle collision revealed he was driving without insurance.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police received a report of an overturned vehicle in the ditch on Main Road in Valleyfield. Police responded and the described vehicle was located. The driver, however, was not present.

Bystanders at the scene also reported to police that a man had been seen nearby who had indicated he was the driver of the crashed vehicle. A short while later, the man returned the scene with minor injuries and told police that he had lost control of the vehicle.



The driver was found to be operating the vehicle without the required insurance and was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was seized and impounded.