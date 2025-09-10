New safe sport course implemented for some student athletes

News September 10th, 2025

The Provincial Government has partnered with School Sports NL to launch the Safe Sport in Education course for NLSchools student athletes in grades 7 to 12.

The course is developed locally and is designed to equip students with the knowledge and tools to foster safer, more respectful sporting environments within their schools.

All NLSchools student-athletes will be required to complete the Safe Sport in Education course and submit their course completion certificate, along with a signed NLSchools and School Sports NL Athletic Contract, to participate in team activities.

The course will be offered through the Centre for Distance Learning and Innovation.