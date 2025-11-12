New initiative honours Nain social worker with free winter clothing program for youth

News November 12th, 2025

Foster Families Newfoundland and Labrador has announced the launch of Amber’s Closet of Hope, a new initiative providing free winter clothing to children and youth in need on the North Coast of

Labrador.

Named in honour of Amber Brace, a social worker whose resilience, kindness, and hopeful spirit made a difference in the lives of families in Nain, Labrador., Amber’s Closet of Hope reflects her legacy of compassion and the belief that every child deserves comfort, dignity, and warmth.

The idea for Amber’s Closet of Hope was born during a recent visit to Nain, Labrador, where foster parents and community members shared the difficulties of finding warm winter gear when a child enters foster care or kinship care. With the support of the Nunatsiavut Government and the Nain Family Resource Centre, space was provided to establish the first community clothing closet.

The goal of Amber’s Closet of Hope is to ensure every child and youth in the community, including those in foster or kinship care, has access to warm winter coats, snowpants, boots, hats, and mittens, free of charge. Thanks to the generosity of donors, the first shipment of winter gear has already arrived in Nain, marking the beginning of this compassionate effort.

Foster Families NL will continue to collect gently used winter clothing from across the province, with a vision to expand Amber’s Closet of Hope to every community along the North Coast of Labrador.

