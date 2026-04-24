New health information system launches province-wide tomorrow

Health, News April 24th, 2026

CorCare, the new provincial health information system launches this Saturday.

CorCare is a generational change that improves access to information and tools for both patients and providers. It provides one shared digital record across settings; fewer information gaps; better continuity across hospitals, clinics, continuing care and community care; safer handoffs and more consistent workflows.

Patients get broader access to personal health information through MyHealthNL powered by MyChart. People will have enhanced access to their NL Health Services appointments, test results, waitlists, proxy options, care plans, and become more empowered partners in their care. MyHealthNL is a voluntary digital support service. Patients can still connect to their health-care teams as they normally would.

What to expect

CorCare is up and running in some clinical areas already. This has provided valuable feedback for our province-wide launch. Thousands of people will support the launch period, including super users, who are specially-trained staff working on site to help troubleshoot, staff, and support-centre teams.

During the launch of CorCare, public inpatient services, urgent/emergent services, medical imaging and non-elective hospital services will continue as usual. Emergency departments throughout the province will continue operating as usual.

NL Health Services says it is important to note that no appointments are being cancelled due to the launch of CorCare.

More information on this can be found at the CorCare website.