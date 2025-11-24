NDP calls for regulations around government AI use

News, Politics November 24th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador NDP Leader Jim Dinn says he is disgusted by the news that the Human Health Resources Plan was found to contain errors that point to the use of AI.

The report, which was contracted out to Deloitte costing taxpayers $1.6 million, aimed to address the human resources crisis in our healthcare system, something many healthcare professionals say needs to be addressed. Dinn says that the use of AI on a report with such importance not only calls into question the integrity of the work, but adds a level of distrust amongst healthcare workers, and the public.

“Not only is the use of AI on government reports disgusting, but it’s undermining the confidence in our government to do the work necessary to address the issues in our healthcare system, and truly throughout the province” said Dinn. “The use of AI could change how decisions are being made, when the facts themselves that are presented are false or fabricated. The solutions should come from real people – full stop. It needs to come from consulting people on the front lines, not from putting it through an AI system to give the illusion government is prepared to fix the problems.”

With this now being the second government report to contain errors due to AI use, Dinn says it’s time that government implement regulations when it comes to using AI, especially when it comes to reports that are supposed to consult with real humans to find solutions, not artificial intelligence.

“This is not just about the importance of consulting with actual humans in the field we are trying to address issues in – whether it be education or healthcare – but it’s about the trust from the public that government is doing the work, not giving taxpayers money to groups who are just running it through AI programs,” said Dinn. “We just saw the same thing happen with the Education Accord. It’s just unacceptable on any level to have this happen the first time, let alone a second. Will there be a third? I wouldn’t be surprised.”

“We need to implement strict regulations about how our government uses AI. We are living in a world that is developing fast with AI use on the rise. We need to be proactive and start putting in regulations to not only protect peoples’ jobs, but to instill trust in them that the work government is doing is based in real consultation and human interactions, not made up sources and findings.”