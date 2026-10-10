Natuashish RCMP searching for wanted man

Local News, News October 10th, 2026

The RCMP in Natuashish is asking the public for assistance in locating 25-year-old Joseph Selma, who is the subject of an active arrest warrant and is currently evading police.

Selma is described as approximately 6 foot 4, 241 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted in relation to a number of charges including: assault with a weapon, assault, forcible confinement, two counts of failure to comply with a condition of a probation order, and two counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

Anyone with information regarding the current location of Joseph Selma is asked to please contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900, or call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267). To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting nlcrimestoppers.com or using the P3Tips app.