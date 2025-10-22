NEWS

Natuashish RCMP responds to disturbance, arrests wanted man

A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested and faces new charges after a disturbance in Natuashish on Tuesday evening.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance and making threats at a local business. When officers arrived, they found fresh spray paint on the door and located the suspect, 19-year-old Thomas Rich, nearby.

Police determined that Rich was the subject of an active police warrant related to a previous theft, and he was taken into custody. He is expected to appear in court today (Wednesday), and will also face new charges of:

  • Uttering threats against a person – 2 counts,
  • Resisting or obstructing a peace officer – 2 counts,

The investigation remains ongoing.

