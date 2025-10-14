Natuashish RCMP arrests youth after fire at the Community Gathering site stage

News October 14th, 2025

Natuashish RCMP arrested a youth on Saturday in relation to a fire set at the Community Gathering site during the overnight hours of Oct. 10.

Early Friday morning, police responded to a report that the outdoor stage at the Gathering Site on Katshinak Street had been set on fire. The fire caused extensive damage to the structure.

On Oct. 11, a youth was arrested and charged with one count of arson – damage to property. They were released on strict conditions with a court date set for early January 2026.

Fires can cause devastating impacts to communities, including loss of life, homes and businesses. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900 or to stop by the detachment.